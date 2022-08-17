WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

844 PM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Nueces River Near Three Rivers affecting Live Oak County.

For the Nueces River...including Cotulla, Tilden, Three Rivers,

Mathis, Bluntzer, Calallen...Major flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.



...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Nueces River Near Three Rivers.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Water approaches the base of homes in

Kellner Camp along County Road 336.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 38.5

feet Sunday evening. The river will then remain above flood

stage until further notice.

- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.



Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon

Nueces River

Three Rivers 25.0 1.4 Wed 8 pm 4.0 13.8 32.8 38.5 36.4

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Callahan, northwestern Brown and northeastern Coleman Counties

through 930 PM CDT...

At 842 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong

thunderstorms from Cross Plains through southern Eastland County.

These storms were moving south at 5 MPH.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cross Plains, Cross Cut and Burkett.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3193 9923 3212 9931 3221 9912 3208 9911

3208 9893 3204 9890 3202 9889

TIME...MOT...LOC 0142Z 355DEG 3KT 3212 9920

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Palo Pinto County in north central Texas...

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 844 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest

of Lipan, or 15 miles south of Mineral Wells, moving southwest at

10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Gordon.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 368 and 389.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill.

