WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 654 PM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Webb County through 730 PM CDT... At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near United South High School, or 9 miles southeast of Laredo, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Laredo, Rio Bravo, Texas A&M, Laredo International Airport, Unitec Industrial Park, United South High School, St Augustine High School South Laredo, Doctors Hospital Of Laredo, Laredo Country Club, Laredo Community College, Orvil, Ranchos Penitas West and Botines. This includes the following highways... Interstate 35 between mile markers 1 and 17. US Highway 59 between mile markers 816 and 824. US Highway 83 between mile markers 718 and 726, and between mile markers 730 and 734. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2745 9950 2749 9948 2750 9950 2750 9952 2752 9953 2757 9951 2758 9953 2761 9954 2761 9956 2773 9961 2775 9928 2730 9928 2730 9935 2732 9937 2729 9941 2729 9943 TIME...MOT...LOC 2353Z 169DEG 29KT 2747 9936 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Watch will expire for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr and Zapata. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at 7 PM CDT this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather