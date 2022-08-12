WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

239 PM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Calhoun

and central Victoria Counties through 330 PM CDT...

At 238 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Telferner, or 7 miles east of Victoria, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Victoria, Guadalupe, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Dacosta,

Wood Hi, Bloomington, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Victoria

Riverside Park, Placedo, Victoria College, Victoria Mall, Saxet

Lakes, Brentwood Subdivision, Inez, Victoria Regional Airport,

Telferner, Ball Airport Area and Downtown Victoria.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 59 between mile markers 622 and 648.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 572 and 588.

US Highway 87 between mile markers 808 and 830.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2900 9682 2892 9679 2892 9678 2890 9676

2889 9673 2886 9672 2885 9670 2883 9672

2882 9672 2881 9671 2857 9677 2874 9717

2877 9716 2902 9686

TIME...MOT...LOC 1938Z 028DEG 12KT 2885 9686

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

