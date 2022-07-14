WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

922 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central La

Salle County through 945 PM CDT...

At 921 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Artesia Wells, or 8 miles south of Cotulla, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Artesia Wells and Chaparral Wildlife Management Area.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 52 and 65.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2838 9914 2820 9920 2823 9940 2847 9940

TIME...MOT...LOC 0221Z 105DEG 19KT 2832 9926

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Dimmit

and southwestern Frio Counties through 1015 PM CDT...

At 923 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Las Vegas, or 7 miles east of Big Wells, moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

unsecured objects.

Big Wells, Light, Las Vegas, Brundage and Chaparral Wildlife

Management Area.

LAT...LON 2857 9970 2864 9950 2864 9941 2868 9941

2868 9940 2871 9922 2864 9926 2864 9939

2838 9940 2829 9945

TIME...MOT...LOC 0223Z 053DEG 5KT 2855 9945

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

