WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

636 PM CDT Mon May 23 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR WEST CENTRAL DUVAL AND EAST CENTRAL WEBB COUNTIES...

At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northeast

of Oilton, or 20 miles southwest of Freer, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west

central Duval and east central Webb Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Bailey County in northwestern Texas...

North central Cochran County in northwestern Texas...

Western Lamb County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 638 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 4 miles south of Progress to 3 miles northeast of

Needmore to 3 miles west of Morton, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported two inch diameter hail

3 miles north of Maple at 638 PM CDT.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Muleshoe, Earth, Sudan, Amherst, Needmore, Muleshoe Wildlife

Refuge, Bula, Enochs and Maple.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

Northern Webb County in south central Texas...

Southwestern La Salle County in south central Texas...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 639 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chaparral

Wildlife Management Area, or 13 miles north of Encinal, moving east

at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

Artesia Wells and Chaparral Wildlife Management Area.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 48 and 61.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Zapata

County through 730 PM CDT...

At 639 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles south of El Cenizo, or 22 miles northwest of Zapata, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Zapata

County.

This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 738 and 748.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

Deep South Texas.

LAT...LON 2732 9937 2727 9933 2727 9901 2720 9898

2706 9945 2709 9943 2711 9944 2713 9943

2715 9944 2716 9943 2721 9943 2722 9944

2725 9944 2727 9945

TIME...MOT...LOC 2339Z 247DEG 25KT 2717 9946

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR BAILEY AND NORTH CENTRAL COCHRAN COUNTIES...

At 639 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Needmore, or 11

miles south of Muleshoe, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported two inch diameter hail 3

miles north of Maple at 638 PM CDT.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Muleshoe, Needmore, Enochs, Maple and Muleshoe Wildlife Refuge.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR PARMER COUNTY...

At 639 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bovina, or 11

miles southwest of Friona, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Friona, Bovina, Farwell, Black and Rhea.

