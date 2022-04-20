WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

251 PM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT

THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding.

For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Calhoun Islands, Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands and

Nueces Islands Counties.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM CDT

Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even

the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper

water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to

anyone entering the surf.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

