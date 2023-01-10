WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1006 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG CONTINUE FOR THE NORTHERN RANCHLANDS

THIS MORNING...

While the Dense Fog Advisory was expired, pockets of locally

dense fog persist this morning. However, most locations in the

Northern Ranchlands are experiencing visibilities between one half

mile to two miles at this time and continue to improve. Expect

conditions to continue to improve with most of the fog dissipated

by lunchtime.

Use caution if traveling, as visibility may change rapidly in a

short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra

distance between your vehicle and others on the road.

