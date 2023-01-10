WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 814 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Fog is beginning to lift and visibilities are improving. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Kenedy, Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather