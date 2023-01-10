WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 321 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG ALONG THE COAST THIS MORNING... Areas of fog have developed over portions of of the barrier island, including South Padre Island this morning. Visibility may drop to one half or briefly to a quarter mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling, as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR Strong Winds and Low Humidity FOR the Big Country, Concho Valley and Crockett County... The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * WINDS...West-southwest at 15-25 MPH, shifting northwest late Wednesday evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Below 15 percent * FUELS...Dry * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly in these conditions. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather