WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 502 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather