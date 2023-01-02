WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

504 PM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Surface observations indicate that winds are beginning to diminish

over the eastern portion of Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande

Valley. As a result, the Wind Advisory has been allowed to expire.

However, residents can expect breezy conditions through the late

evening.

_____

