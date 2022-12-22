WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

132 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

FRIDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 27 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Willacy County.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to noon CST Friday.

For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Starr, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Cameron and Coastal

Willacy Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures

as low as 24 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Kenedy County.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to noon CST

Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM

CST Friday.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Inland

Willacy, Coastal Kenedy and Northern Hidalgo Counties.

* WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Cameron, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and

Cameron Island Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

