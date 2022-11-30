WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

814 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The widespread dense fog has burned off across much of the area.

Any remaining fog will be patchy and will be lifting soon.

