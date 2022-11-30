WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

437 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4

to 7 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current

Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement,

isolated minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island

Counties.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from noon today to noon CST

Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday

afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from noon CST

today through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow

beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be

moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may

experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also

occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State

Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and

surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can

sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

