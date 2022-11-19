WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 305 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...the strongest winds and wind gusts will likely occur this afternoon into tonight. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather