WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 543 PM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 543 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Pharr, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Progreso, Donna High School, Donna City Hall, Midway North, Donna Police Department, Donna Public Library, Midway South, A.p. Solis Middle School, Weslaco High School, Scissors, Alameda Park, Harlon Block Sports Complex, Sam Houston Elementary School and Weslaco City Hall. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.