WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

226 PM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cameron

and southwestern Willacy Counties through 315 PM CDT...

At 225 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near La Feria Public Library to San Benito

Veterans Memorial Academy. These storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Harlingen, La Feria, Santa Rosa, Rio Hondo, Palm Valley, Primera,

Combes, Doctor Hesiquio Rodriguez Elementary School, Harlingen Arts

And Heritage Museum and Harlingen High School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2610 9783 2613 9786 2627 9786 2633 9773

2631 9763 2616 9758

TIME...MOT...LOC 1925Z 180DEG 3KT 2611 9782 2618 9761

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

