WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

555 PM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Jim

Hogg and Zapata Counties through 630 PM CDT...

At 555 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles north of Bustamante, moving south at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Zapata, Bustamante, Medina, Zapata High School, Zapata County Fire

Department, Escobas, Zapata Middle School, Zapata County Public

Library, Las Palmas and Falcon Mesa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2732 9937 2727 9933 2727 9901 2698 9880

2686 9928 2686 9931 2729 9942

TIME...MOT...LOC 2255Z 338DEG 22KT 2716 9918

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Aransas, eastern San Patricio and south central Refugio Counties

through 630 PM CDT...

At 558 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Gregory, or 7 miles east of Taft, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Portland, Taft, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Bayside, Bonnie

View and Taft Southwest.

This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 630 and 640.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2787 9745 2816 9739 2818 9717 2788 9708

TIME...MOT...LOC 2258Z 356DEG 14KT 2800 9727

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

