WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1247 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Cameron. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1245 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas to cause minor flooding in streets around Brownsville and the surrounding area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Street flooding in Brownsville is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Port Of Brownsville, Southmost, Downtown Brownsville, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, El Jardin Elementary School, Rivera High School, Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, North Brownsville Little League, Perkins Middle School, Gonzalez Elementary School, Southmost Elementary School, Villa Pancho, Lopez High School, Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch, Besteiro Middle School, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Faulk Middle School, Hanna High School and South Point. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.