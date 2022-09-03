WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 653 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hidalgo and west central Cameron Counties through 730 PM CDT... At 652 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over La Feria Public Library, or over La Feria, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Harlingen, Weslaco, Mercedes, La Feria, Santa Rosa, Palm Valley, Santa Maria, Doctor Hesiquio Rodriguez Elementary School, Weslaco Mid Valley Airport and Harlingen City Reservoir. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 2606 9782 2605 9783 2605 9786 2607 9786 2606 9787 2607 9788 2606 9789 2620 9806 2633 9785 2615 9770 2606 9780 2606 9781 2605 9781 TIME...MOT...LOC 2352Z 132DEG 17KT 2614 9784 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather