WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 247 PM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hidalgo and western Willacy Counties through 315 PM CDT... At 246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Edcouch-Elsa High School, or over Edcouch, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Elsa, Edcouch, La Villa, Hargill, San Manuel, Linn, Faysville, Red Gate, Jose Borrego Middle School and Eisenhower Elementary School. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 2644 9831 2663 9806 2650 9799 2645 9800 2644 9795 2628 9786 2619 9795 TIME...MOT...LOC 1946Z 136DEG 17KT 2633 9796 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH