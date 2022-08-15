WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

514 PM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Zapata.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 514 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Zapata County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather