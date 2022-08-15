WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

257 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

areas, Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Jim

Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr and Zapata.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Additional bands of thunderstorms and heavy rain today could

move over areas that received 2 to 4 inches of rain over the

weekend and could produce flooding. Low-lying and poor

drainage areas will be the most susceptible to flooding.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

