WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 228 PM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Cameron. * WHEN...Until 330 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 228 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Los Indios, La Paloma, Rangerville, Riverside Middle School, Landrum, La Paloma Elementary School, Carricitos, Rangerville Elementary School, La Encantada Elementary School, Las Rusias, Judge Oscar De La Fuente Elementary School, Ranchito and Lago. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.