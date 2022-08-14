WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1242 PM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Cameron.

* WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1242 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Port Of Brownsville, Cameron Park, Southmost, Downtown

Brownsville, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Holly Beach, Gallegos

Elementary School, Rivera High School, Vela Middle School,

Gonzalez Elementary School, Brownsville Event Center,

Brownsville Golf Center, Perkins Middle School, Northside

Transfer Station, El Jardin Elementary School, Brownsville

Fire Department Station Six, Sunrise Mall, Hanna High School

and North Brownsville Little League.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

