WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 312 PM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 315 PM CDT this afternoon for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Cameron. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather