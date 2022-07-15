WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1208 PM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Hidalgo,

northwestern Cameron and western Willacy Counties through 1245 PM

CDT...

At 1208 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sebastian, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Harlingen, Raymondville, Lyford, Lasara, Sebastian, Reber Memorial

Library, Yznaga, Tierra Bonita, Raymondville High School and

Raymondville Police Department.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 33 and 51.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 760 and 762.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2625 9782 2634 9786 2643 9786 2644 9791

2655 9797 2659 9766 2629 9767

TIME...MOT...LOC 1708Z 178DEG 10KT 2636 9775

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

