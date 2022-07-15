WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1112 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Cameron and south central Willacy Counties through 1145 AM CDT...

At 1111 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Palmer Laasko Elementary, or near Laureles, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Rio Hondo, Arroyo City, Brownsville, Palmer Laasko Elementary, Rio

Hondo High School, Bayview, Las Yescas Elementary School, La Tina,

Las Yescas and Monte Grande.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2613 9734 2609 9747 2634 9764 2638 9748

2633 9746 2633 9745 2636 9743 2641 9738

2639 9737 2638 9737 2637 9739 2636 9738

2636 9736

TIME...MOT...LOC 1611Z 163DEG 18KT 2619 9745

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

