SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

332 PM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Cameron

County through 400 PM CDT...

At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Los Indios, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Los Indios, La Paloma, Rangerville, Santa Maria, Las Rusias,

Carricitos, Landrum, Santa Maria High School, La Paloma Elementary

School and Riverside Middle School.

This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 814 and 824.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2604 9771 2602 9771 2603 9772 2603 9776

2605 9777 2603 9778 2603 9779 2605 9779

2606 9780 2605 9781 2606 9782 2605 9783

2605 9786 2612 9786 2608 9766 2602 9766

2603 9767 2603 9769 2602 9769

TIME...MOT...LOC 2031Z 092DEG 4KT 2603 9774

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

