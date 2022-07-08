WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 624 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 ...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 106 AND 110 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY... The combination of above normal temperatures and higher dewpoints will produce elevated heat indices between 106 and 110 degrees today. There may be a few locations in the Rio Grande Valley that approach 112 degrees for an hour or two between 1 and 5 PM. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather