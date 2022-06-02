WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

347 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island

Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow

beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could

be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may

experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also

occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State

Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur at 9:54 AM this

morning and tides will continue to fall for the remainder of

the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

