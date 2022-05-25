WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1014 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kenedy,

northeastern Hidalgo and southeastern Brooks Counties through 1100 AM

CDT...

At 1013 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Rachal, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Armstrong, Encino, Rachal, Norias and Armstrong Ranch Airport.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 77 between mile markers 732 and 748.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 728 and 742.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2695 9756 2668 9759 2676 9798 2678 9799

2678 9810 2680 9820 2698 9817

TIME...MOT...LOC 1513Z 278DEG 31KT 2688 9810

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

