WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1044 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Cameron. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.