WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

301 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of Deep South Texas,

including the following counties, Cameron, Hidalgo, Kenedy and

Willacy.

The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road

closures.

