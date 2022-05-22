WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1119 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cameron

County through NOON CDT...

At 1118 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Rancho Viejo City Hall, or over Rancho Viejo, moving southwest at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, La Paloma, Cameron Park, Olmito,

Brownsville, La Encantada Elementary School, Landrum, Brownsville

Fire Department Station Seven and Olmito Lake.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 4 and 18.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 822 and 838.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2594 9755 2594 9758 2596 9758 2597 9761

2599 9763 2600 9762 2601 9765 2603 9764

2602 9765 2602 9767 2603 9766 2603 9769

2602 9769 2604 9771 2602 9774 2603 9776

2604 9776 2616 9753 2600 9740 2591 9753

TIME...MOT...LOC 1618Z 052DEG 13KT 2605 9755

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

