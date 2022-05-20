WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1116 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

...GUSTY SOUTHEAST WINDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR HIDALGO AND

BROOKS COUNTIES...

Surface observations indicate strong southeasterly winds across

much of Hidalgo and Brooks counties late this morning. Locations

in these counties can expect sustained wind speeds of 20 to 25 mph

with gusts between 30 and 35 mph this afternoon through early

this evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.

