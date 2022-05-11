WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Brownsville TX 609 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IS CANCELLED... Winds, waves and swell are not meeting high rip current risk criteria this morning and with conditions remaining persistent or even lowering slightly will drop the rip current risk to moderate for today. Even though the risk for rip currents has been lowered there remains a risk of some rip currents especially near the jetties. Swimmers should remain near shore and use a floating device when going into the water. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather