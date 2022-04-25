WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Starr County in Deep South Texas...

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 833 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest

of El Sauz, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

El Sauz, Roma High School and Roma Creek.

This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 800 and 804.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

