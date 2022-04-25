WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

742 PM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BROOKS COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are

still possible with this thunderstorm.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Brooks

County through 815 PM CDT...

At 744 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Falfurrias Junior High School, or 9 miles west of

Falfurrias. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Brooks

County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2726 9819 2715 9817 2716 9847 2727 9850

TIME...MOT...LOC 0044Z 053DEG 4KT 2721 9830

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather