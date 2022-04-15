WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 15, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1103 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The dense fog along the lower Texas coastline is gradually

dissipating. Accordingly, the Dense Fog Advisory has been allowed

to expire. However, some areas of fog may linger along the lower

Texas coastline reducing the visibility down into the 2 to 4 mile

range into the afternoon.

