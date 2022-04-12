WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1200 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...BREEZY AND GUSTY SOUTHEAST WINDS IMPACTING INLAND PORTIONS OF

CAMERON, WILLACY, AND KENEDY COUNTIES THIS AFTERNOON...

Surface observations continue to report strong southeasterly

winds across portions of Cameron, Willacy, and Kenedy Counties.

These areas can expect sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts

between 35 and 40 mph at times through the afternoon into early

this evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.

