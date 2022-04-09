WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 759 PM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected Sunday. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron, Inland Cameron and Inland Willacy Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. expected. * WHERE...Kenedy, Cameron Island, Willacy Island, and Southern Hidalgo Counties. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather