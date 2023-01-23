WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

722 PM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Val Verde County.

* WHEN...From noon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Edwards, Real, Bandera, Kinney, Uvalde, Medina,

Maverick, Zavala, Frio and Dimmit Counties.

