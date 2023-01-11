WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

422 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THIS MORNING...

Patchy dense fog has developed over portions of the Interstate 35

corridor south of the Austin area and into the Coastal Plains.

Slow down, allow for extra following distance, and use low beam

headlights if driving this morning. Visibilities should improve

mid to late morning.

