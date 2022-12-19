WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 851 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Fayette County through 930 AM CST... At 851 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Flatonia, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... La Grange, Schulenburg, Flatonia, Fayetteville, Round Top, Muldoon, Carmine, Swiss Alp, Dubina, Rutersville, Warrenton, Engle, Waldeck, Ammannsville, Mullins Prairie, Nechanitz, Freyburg, High Hill, O'Quinn and Rabbs Prairie. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2963 9688 2963 9712 2972 9721 3015 9672 3017 9669 3015 9668 3014 9665 3008 9663 2996 9657 TIME...MOT...LOC 1451Z 228DEG 50KT 2972 9705 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather