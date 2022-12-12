WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1021 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Texas.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog has persisted through the early

to mid morning hours over portions of Hill Country and the I-35

Corridor. Visibilities should gradually improve by early this

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

