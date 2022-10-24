WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

807 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Kerr,

northwestern Blanco, Gillespie, Llano, northwestern Kendall and

Burnet Counties through 845 PM CDT...

At 807 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles west of Lake Victor to Enchanted Rock

State Natural Area to 6 miles southeast of Kerr Wildlife Management

Area. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Llano,

Comfort, Bertram, Round Mountain, Buchanan Dam, Gainesville, Granite

Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Meadowlakes, Ingram, Hunt, Buchanan Lake

Village, Stonewall, Highland Haven and Inks Lake State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south

central Texas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 3099 9788 3090 9783 3079 9796 3074 9798

2987 9883 2992 9963 3050 9899 3050 9896

3052 9896 3092 9851 3093 9842 3097 9845

3103 9839 3104 9824

TIME...MOT...LOC 0107Z 267DEG 35KT 3093 9830 3051 9881 3001 9945

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

