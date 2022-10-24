WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

738 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN BURNET COUNTY...

At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lampasas,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Watson, Sunnylane, Lake Victor and Briggs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south

central Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather

including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and

tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room,

a bathroom or closet or basement.

