WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

533 PM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central DeWitt

and south central Lavaca Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fordtran, or 17 miles southeast of Yoakum, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ezzell, Terryville and Hope.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2906 9694 2910 9698 2903 9708 2927 9707

2939 9681 2916 9679

TIME...MOT...LOC 2233Z 359DEG 11KT 2912 9694

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

