WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

county, Kerr.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 343 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt, Waltonia, Kerr Wildlife Management

Area, State Highway 27 and Farm to Market Road 1348.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Hall County

through 415 PM CDT...

At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles southeast of Brice, or 15 miles northeast of Turkey, moving

southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lakeview and Plaska Community.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3472 10072 3443 10046 3431 10072 3431 10076

3463 10089

TIME...MOT...LOC 2046Z 332DEG 16KT 3457 10074

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Clay County in northern Texas...

Southeastern Archer County in northern Texas...

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 347 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Windthorst,

moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Archer City, Scotland, Windthorst and Shannon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather